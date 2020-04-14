COVID-19: Kano reviews restrictions on public transportation passengers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Following the recent directives by the Kano State Government to restrict the conveying of more than one passenger in a tricycle, the Management of the Kano Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA, has embarked on a review of the restriction.

According to Dr Baffa Dan’agundi, Head, KAROTA, this came after a meeting with the state Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. M. S Lawal and other stakeholders.

Revealing the new development to newsmen Tuesday in Kano, Public Relations Officer, KAROTA , Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, said the new order now permits tricycle operators to carry two passengers at a time as against the earlier order which allowed for only a passenger.

However, he explained that “both passengers must wear face masks and the tricyclists must also wear a face mask and make provision for hand sanitizers for his passengers”.

“Secondly, that henceforth, all taxi drivers are to carry only two passengers at the backseat and only one at the front making a total of four including the driver.”

He also said that taxi drivers too have been ordered to provide hand sanitizers for their passengers.

“Thirdly, it has been agreed that all commercial buses are to carry only two passengers per seat row and only one at the front. They must all put on face masks and drivers too must provide hand sanitizers.

“This, also, is applicable to all other commercial drivers that convey passengers from the town to villages within the state.

Furthermore, all vans, trucks and tippers conveying goods and services are to carry only one person beside the driver while conveying such, and must all be on face masks with hand sanitizers made available in the vehicle,” he said.

He added that the Agency, and other security bodies under the leadership of the state commissioner of police, have been fully mandated to ensure compliance to the new order just as all the leaders of the various unions of road transport operators have agreed to work hand-in-hand with the security agencies.

He warned that anyone who violates the new order would not be spared as the state government is determined to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the state, and would spare no one who tries to jeopardize the health of the general public.

In his remarks, Ashiru Umar, Chairman Kano Transport Forum, KTF, said the Forum supports the directives by the state government and calls on all who are into transport business in the state to comply with the order for the safety of lives.

Umar charged all drivers to ensure that they are always wearing the face mask to serve as an example to their passengers so that together, the virus would be defeated in the state.

