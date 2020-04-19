Breaking News
Covid-19: Kano records 10 more cases as number rise to 37

By Bashir Bello

The number of cases of coronavirus in Kano State has risen to 37 with ten new additional cases recorded in the state.

The State’s Ministry of Health in a late Saturday night tweet on its official twitter handle confirmed the ten additional new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The tweet reads, “As at 18th April 2020, 10 New #COVID19 Cases Confirmed.

“Total Confirmed Cases in Kano State is 37. 1 #COVID19 death was recorded.

“#StayAtHome to break the chain of #COVID19 transmission,” the tweet reads.

