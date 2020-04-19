Covid-19: Kano records 10 more cases as number rise to 37

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The number of cases of coronavirus in Kano State has risen to 37 with ten new additional cases recorded in the state.

The State’s Ministry of Health in a late Saturday night tweet on its official twitter handle confirmed the ten additional new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Also read:

The tweet reads, “As at 18th April 2020, 10 New #COVID19 Cases Confirmed.

“Total Confirmed Cases in Kano State is 37. 1 #COVID19 death was recorded.

“#StayAtHome to break the chain of #COVID19 transmission,” the tweet reads.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: