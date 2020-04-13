Covid-19: Kano govt fumigates, disinfect places visited by index case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government says it has commenced fumigation and disinfectant of places it first index case of coronavirus visited in the state before testing positive.

Recall that the state on Saturday recorded its first case of coronavirus patient, a 75-year-old retired civil servant and former ambassador who was said to have travelled Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja before returning to Kano where he attended the wedding ceremony, Jumaat Congregational prayer and also visited a private hospital in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Salihu Yakasai who confirmed the commencement of the fumigation and disinfection around the places in the state said the exercise was spearheaded by the Commissioner of Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

Yakasai said the exercise was kick-started immediately it was discovered that the patient tested positive assuring that the exercise would be a continuous measure to disinfect and ensure the state is Coronavirus free.

According to him, “five locations the patient has visited has been cordoned off.

“Fumigation and disinfection exercise was commenced on the places where the index patient visited prior to the discovery of his status.

“It will be a continuous exercise to ensure the state is free from coronavirus.

“The affected places were Da’awah Juma’at mosque, Dan Adalan Kano Juma’at mosque, Providian Diagnostic centre, FAN Diagnostic centre, Prime Specialist Hospital and the patent’s house, the affected places were shut down & disinfected at intervals before they would be reopened,” Yakasai said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the State Ministry of Health had also said it has deployed it, a team of Rapid Response, across the state to trace persons who might have come in contact with the index case.

Vanguard

