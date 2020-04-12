Covid-19: Kano agency vows to enforce ban on tricycle to convey only one passenger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Baffa Dan’agundi has vowed to enforce a ban on tricycle operators in the state from conveying more than one passenger.

Recall that the state government had in the heels of the first index case of coronavirus recorded in the state banned tricycle operators from conveying more than one passenger at a time to avoid close contact between passengers and in a bid to curtail the spread of the disease.

Dan’agundi in a meeting with the heads of various Associations of the Tricyclist Operators in the state vows to strictly enforce the directive.

In a statement by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Managing Director said the decision was not in any way intended to cause any form of hardship on the tricyclist operators but to curtail the spread of the disease.

According to the statement, “Dan’agundi assured that the measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and not in anyway intended to cause any form of hardship on the tricyclist operators.

“He said, government, would lift the ban on carrying more than one passenger as soon as things get better urging all and sundry to bear with the situation at hand.

“He further stated that the men of the agency and other security agencies would ensure compliance of the order within the state as a matter of urgency.

“The various leaders who were at the stadholder’s meeting had directed all their members to adhere to the new directive as government is doing all within its powers to protect the lives of the people of the state,” the statement however reads.

