COVID-19: Justrite donates 1 truck of Indomie, Golden morn to Lagos govt

As a palliative move to cushion the effect of Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Justrite Super Stores, on Monday donated a truck of Indomie along with Golden Morn to the Lagos State Government.

A total of 800 cartons of Indomie and 100 cartons of Golden morn was contained in the truck.

The company which also operate on WhatsApp ordering system stated that this is a one-off intervention scheme, geared towards supporting the Government of the State.

While delivering the foodstuffs, the Chairman Justrite Super Stores, Ayo Aderinwale, said: “We have a situation where the World is facing an unusual challenge, particularly in Nigeria.

“We as a company came out to see how we can support the effort of the government in reaching out to Nigerians mostly Lagos State, because of the impact of the pandemic in the State.

“We observed that there is a lot of people on essential services, while some others are indoor as a result of this shutdown. Since it is only the government that has the distributive capacity to reach everyone, we seized the opportunity to give this to Nigerians through the government as our own means of support.

“We understand that this give away will some worth affect profitability, but we are doing it joyfully and happily.”

While receiving the items on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the State Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Omirin Adeyinka stated that this is a wonderful development, seeing individuals coming out to support the government in a time like this.

“I believe it is a development that others individual should emulate and be our brother’s keeper,” he added. Justrite Super Store is a neighbourhood one-stop retail supermarket with a wide variety of goods at competitive prices. The first Justrite Super Store opened in Ota, Ogun State in the year 2000. Today, there are nine Justrite Mega Stores spread across Lagos and Ogun states.

Vanguard

