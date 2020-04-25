COVID-19: Jigawa receives 524 Almajiri pupils evacuated from Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Government has received a total of 524 Almajiri pupils evacuated by neighbouring Kano State.

Receiving the pupils at Gen. Yakubu Gowon NYSC Camp in Dutse, the state Gov. Muhammad Badaru said the pupils would undergo medical screening, before handover to their respective parents.

Badaru said that accommodation and feeding arrangements had been made for the pupils until they would be declared safe to reunite with their parents.

He said that the gesture was aimed at ensuring that the pupils would be healthy to mingle with people in their respective communities.

Earlier, Mr Sunusi Kiru, the Kano State Commissioner for Education, who led the evacuation team, gave the assurance that the pupils underwent thorough medical screening before the evacuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano Government has embarked on evacuation of Almajiri pupils to their respective states of origin.

The decision is to ensure compliance with the social distancing order in the state to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Kano Government had earlier evacuated 419 Almajiri pupils to Katsina State.

Almajiri are usually underage Quranic students sent to neighbouring communities in furtherance of their studies.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

