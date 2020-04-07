COVID-19: Jigawa Govt extends stay home order to 2 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Government has directed its workers to continue to work from home for the next two weeks.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state announced this during a press briefing in Dutse on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Jigawa government had on March 24, directed the workers to work from home for two weeks as part of measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government said the workers would be working from home till April 21, with the exception of those on essential duties, including those in the Ministries of Health, Finance and Water Resources.

Badaru said the extension was due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The governor added that schools and land borders would remain close.

Badaru also said the suspension of all weekly markets and limits on the number of people during social gatherings, like funeral prayers, naming and wedding ceremonies, would continue to be enforced.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: