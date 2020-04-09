Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

For days, from the home and campaign offices of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, lorries filled to the brim with food items, hand sanitizers and informational materials on COVID-19 snaked their way out and headed for the entire 192 wards in Edo state to deliver, at no cost and unconditionally, the items to thousands of families in need of them.

These families were identified as belonging to a social class most vulnerable to sudden changes in the local economy, the sort presented by the announced restrictions of the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. As low-income earners living on proceeds pooled daily, the abrupt but necessary shutdown of several sectors of the economy leaves them short, with neither savings to see out the upheaval nor a means to generate fresh income and cater to their basic needs.

Beyond the real danger of starvation, this pressure gives them little incentive to heed government’s instructions to remain indoors and avoid close contact with others as in most cases, when hit by the unforgiving pangs of hunger, many succumb to the natural, survival instinct to go in search of food.

These were the dangers Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu anticipated and immediately moved to confront. His previous efforts and close relationship with the people, alongside the lethargy of the government in other areas and its apparent inability to conceive second-order effects of its policies or proactively manage crisis until they fester, removed all doubts that a private initiative represented the fastest and most effective means to provide immediate palliative measures unhindered by elaborate ceremonies and bureaucracies to serve as an example of what ought to be done and to raise the standards on how it should be done. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, driven other than concern for others, fulfilled both roles.

In a press briefing held at the beginning of April to announce his expanded, state-wide efforts, he said: “in a bid to escalate our ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of the virus here at home, we have produced more hand sanitizers and sensitization handbills for distribution to our people. Specifically, we will be donating these sanitizers across the state and we shall also focus on journalists, bus drivers, health workers and other providers of essential services who, despite the movement restriction, may be required to remain mobile and operative.”

“In the same vein, my wife, Pastor Dr. Idia Ize Iyamu, and some of her friends and family will be sending food and other relief packages to the disabled and other vulnerable citizens in the state who will be most affected by the disruption to the local economy and restrictions.”

And so the lorries were rolled out, phone lines set up to take requests from citizens for fast dispatch, and Directors were announced with the single objective of ensuring the efficient conduct of the distribution exercise.

By so doing, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu served as an inspiration and provided a template for others seeking to intervene.

Crucially, he tasked the government on the need to use the resources of state and official powers to improve on his individual efforts by setting up a food bank at strategic points in the state where many more citizens, especially rural dwellers without the means to stock up on food and essential items, can access food items and other staples.

Today, the state government, awoken from its slumber, is moving to implement the idea, proving once again the leadership mettle of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu.

Anyone can sit in a glamorous office or lush gardens to delegate tasks and react only to dangers that are apparent. But effective leadership requires more; it involves anticipation, ability to inspire, and larger concerns for the collective instead of narrow focus only on actions that serve personal interests and ambition. Ize Iyamu has shown this and that’s why in Edo’s greatest hour of need, he has emerged as the state’s source of bright ideas and competent leadership. Everyone, including the government, looks to him and follow his ways.

Vanguard

