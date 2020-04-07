Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ejike Itodo, yesterday, cautioned the people of the council area against the widely held belief in some quarters that COVID-19 does not affect the poor masses but the rich ones.

He informed the audience, comprising traditional rulers, councillors and President Generals of the 35 autonomous communities of the council area that only personal hygiene, social distancing and self-isolation would save them from the pandemic ravaging many countries of the world, charging them to take the message to their respective communities.

He made the call during the distribution of 720 bags of rice and 330 cartons of noodles donated by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO and Managing Director of Ferotex Construction Company, Engr. Festus Oshaba, to the less privileged in the local government to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home order on them, adding that the disease can affect any class of the society, rich or poor.

While thanking Oshaba for his magnanimity on the people, he informed Vanguard that the local government stakeholders and the sons and daughters of the council living at home and abroad are organising other robust palliative packages which would be distributed soonest, assuring that the people of the council would not lack foods while the lockdown lasted in the state.

He said ” We thank Engineer Festus Oshaba for coming to our aid in this difficult period of coronavirus lockdown. He has taken the bull by the horn and I want other people in the local government who are capable of reaching out to the people to toe the same line of action. We know that some people get their livelihoods through their daily endeavours which is now on hold due to the stay-at-home order by the state government.

“There is also a collective effort by the people of the council living at home and abroad, even organisations contributing to alleviate the plights of the downtrodden in our local government in this hard time. Our people will not lack foods in this period of COVID-19 outbreak because we have enough to share out.”

Speaking on Oshaba’s kind gesture, the chairman of Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Gabriel Agbedo, said it was not the first time he was coming to assist the people both in community development projects and other welfare packages for the people.

He assured that the palliative items would get to the deserving class of people in the council through a task force set up by the chairman of the local government area.

While presenting the items, Engr. Oshaba told the people to observe all the measures being put out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Enugu State Government geared towards controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Oshaba who was represented in the occasion by his brother, Barnabas Oshaba, equally cautioned the people to shun all kinds of social gatherings and equally maintain frequent hand-washing, urging them not to give in to despair but to be courageous and prayerful.

Photo: The relief materials before they were shared at the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday.

