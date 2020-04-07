Breaking News
Covid-19 intervention fund: ‘Give N15bn each to Niger Delta govs’

On 5:20 pm
By Victor Ajihromanus

A group, Peace, Development, Security and Humanitarian Rights Association of Niger Deltans, has called  on President Muhammadu Buhari to give N15 billion each to governors of Niger Delta states out of the N500 billion coronavirus intervention fund to enable them fight the disease.
It  explained that the peculiar terrain of the region necessitated the call.
Briefing  newsmen yesterday in Warri, President of the group, Comrade Mike Tiemo, urged Buhari to prevail on the military to ensure that they maintain rules of engagement while enforcing  sit at home order in the region.

His words:”We hail  President Muhammadu Buhari   for graciously   approving  the release of 500 billion naira with immediate effect  to combat the scourge of  Covid-19  pandemic in Nigeria. Funds should be directly handed over  to the state governors  like Mr. President  did   in the case of Lagos State  which proved to be a perfect idea because the governors are closer to their people. We hereby call on President Buhari  based on the strategic terrain of the region to consider the Niger Delta states by giving  the  governors 15 billion naira each from the proposed N 500 billion to  enable them expedite action in the purchase and acquisition of  all the relevant  items needed  such as Preventive Equipment,  and other health care facilities.
“We are highly optimistic that this appeal will not be swept under the carpet but should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.  This association  has implicit confidence in  the Niger Delta governors. If the fund is given to them they will  judiciously  approppiate it in the war against Covid-19.
” The governors  have already  demonstrated capacity and willingness before the Niger Delta people that if the fund is released to them they will do the needful for the benefit of the region in particular  and Nigeria at large.
“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari  not to look  at the issue with  political binoculars.
Relief materials should come with some stipends at least N25,000  to each inhabitant of the Niger Delta  through  the state governors   to cushion the negative effects of the lockdown.”
He further urged multinationals in the  region   support  Niger Delta governors and  inhabitants of the region at this critical period.
Also speaking, Secretary of the group, Comrade Lucky  Ovigue Ohwahwa; Public Relations Officer, Comrade Durojaiye Ogunsamone; and Mr. Patrick Okpomu, National Mobilising Officer 1, urged Niger Deltans to comply with all precautionary instructions.

