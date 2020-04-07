Covid-19 intervention fund: ‘Give N15bn each to Niger Delta govs’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

A group, Peace, Development, Security and Humanitarian Rights Association of Niger Deltans, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give N15 billion each to governors of Niger Delta states out of the N500 billion coronavirus intervention fund to enable them fight the disease.

It explained that the peculiar terrain of the region necessitated the call.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Warri, President of the group, Comrade Mike Tiemo, urged Buhari to prevail on the military to ensure that they maintain rules of engagement while enforcing sit at home order in the region.

His words:”We hail President Muhammadu Buhari for graciously approving the release of 500 billion naira with immediate effect to combat the scourge of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria. Funds should be directly handed over to the state governors like Mr. President did in the case of Lagos State which proved to be a perfect idea because the governors are closer to their people. We hereby call on President Buhari based on the strategic terrain of the region to consider the Niger Delta states by giving the governors 15 billion naira each from the proposed N 500 billion to enable them expedite action in the purchase and acquisition of all the relevant items needed such as Preventive Equipment, and other health care facilities.

“We are highly optimistic that this appeal will not be swept under the carpet but should be treated with the seriousness it deserves. This association has implicit confidence in the Niger Delta governors. If the fund is given to them they will judiciously approppiate it in the war against Covid-19.

” The governors have already demonstrated capacity and willingness before the Niger Delta people that if the fund is released to them they will do the needful for the benefit of the region in particular and Nigeria at large.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari not to look at the issue with political binoculars.

Relief materials should come with some stipends at least N25,000 to each inhabitant of the Niger Delta through the state governors to cushion the negative effects of the lockdown.”

He further urged multinationals in the region support Niger Delta governors and inhabitants of the region at this critical period.

Also speaking, Secretary of the group, Comrade Lucky Ovigue Ohwahwa; Public Relations Officer, Comrade Durojaiye Ogunsamone; and Mr. Patrick Okpomu, National Mobilising Officer 1, urged Niger Deltans to comply with all precautionary instructions.

