COVID-19: INEC deploys 39 more vehicles for contact tracing, surveillance

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed 39 additional vehicles to support the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVlD-19 in contact tracing, surveillance, laboratory, and infection prevention in Kano and Plateau States.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee for INEC, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the vehicles were deployed in response to the request by the PTF to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the two states.

Okoye said: “ln response to the request by the PTF on combating COVlD-19 for more vehicles to support the national emergency against the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission has deployed about 39 additional vehicles.

“30 up vans have been deployed to Kano to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the state while nine vehicles have been assigned to Plateau.”

The INEC official said the Commission would continue to work with all agencies and stakeholders to combat COVlD-19 in the country.

He reiterated the Commission’s appeal to all citizens to stay safe by complying with the advice of the medical authorities.

INEC had on April 3 deployed about 100 vehicles to six states to support the PTF in combating the COVID-19.

The vehicles were deployed to Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Kano, Rivers, and FCT for contact tracing, surveillance/ laboratory, and infection prevention/control in the six states. (NAN)

