COVID-19 in Kano: We’re in serious problem, Ganduje cries out

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed worry over the lack of attention the state is facing from the Federal Government in its fight against COVID-19 despite the level of vulnerability of the state.

The governor was monitored in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday sating that the state is not getting the needed support of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

He further explained the level of deterioration being faced in the state as the figures continue to rise adding that there is a shortage of sample collection equipment and that the laboratory in the state is not functioning.

“We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre,” Ganduje said.

He added that “there is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.

“The problem is with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director-General was in Kano. He spent a night here but we have not heard from him again. The Minister of Health is also aware that the laboratory is not functioning.

“There is a serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this.

“Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and co-operation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

In the past week, the state has recorded multiple deaths, with Sabitu Shaibu, deputy head of the state task force on COVID-19 putting the toll at 640.

The state government through the office to the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba attributed the strange deaths to hypertension, acute malaria, and diabetes.

