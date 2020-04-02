Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19 hits 51 of Africa’s 55 states

On 9:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

*Cases rise to 6,940; death 278; recoveries 567

*Malawi records 3 cases

COVID-19 in Africa
AFRICA

By Clifford Ndujihe

With Malawi hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, only four of the 55 countries and sovereign states of Africa are still safe from the spreading scourge.

The coronavirus-free African states are South Sudan, Comoros Island, Lesotho, Sao Tome & Principe.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe, Lesotho begin three weeks COVID-19 lockdown

Malawi recorded three cases, on Thursday, as the number of cases in Africa struck 6,940 with 278 deaths and 567 recoveries as of 8.30p.m.

The most affected countries in Africa are South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.

As of 8.45p.m., the global death toll was 1,000,959 with 51,375 deaths and 210,244 recoveries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!