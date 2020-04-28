COVID-19: Improve fortunes of local pharma industry, Lagos PSN tasks FG, LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Lagos State branch, has tasked government at the Federal and state levels to build on fortunes of the local pharma industry if Nigeria hopes to make an appreciable impact.

Making the call in a statement entitled: “COVID-19: Myths and Realities of the Nigerian Health System” Chairman of the branch, Gbolagade Iyiola, affirmed that Nigeria needs to get it right in its entirety by appropriately and adequately mobilising the totality of its health workforce rather than continue to promote a selective and discriminatory and self-serving professional plan which will only continue to hurt health outcomes in our country.

Iyiola, who said as part of measures to strengthen the health system in Nigeria and Lagos State specifically, urged government at all levels to invest significantly into Primary Healthcare with emphasis on preventive therapy through the maximum engagement of Environmental Health Officers.

“It is a statement of fact that government at all levels must tinker with their budgets to feature preventive care therapy at the expense of curative therapy.

“Government at all levels must create the atmosphere for health reforms which will focus on maximising the potentials of its workforce. Healthcare is a globally inclined endeavour driven by international best practice. This is why each health professional specialises all over the world.

“In the quest to open the restricted borders of progression in healthcare in Nigeria, we strongly urge the Presidency to direct unhindered access of training facilities to all health workers in training at undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

“The Federal government must recognise and approve the Consultancy Cadre for Pharmacists and other deserving health workers to improve competencies/capacities in emergencies and other times.”

Towards ensuring drug availability and security he said local pharma manufacturing must be stepped up. “Nigeria must become a hub for drug manufacturing after our recent COVID-19 experiences. We must get the ACPN and PMGMAN to engage the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, for more palliatives in the Pharma Sector.

“We need more than some low value loans to only a few manufacturers who largely assemble imported bulk materials. The way forward for Nigeria in the quest for self-sufficiency in drug production is to fashion ways to achieve manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

“It is embarrassing that we do not even produce enough pharmaceutical grade starch despite an avalanche of agricultural products peculiar to our clime. Pharmaceutical grade starch can be sourced easily through cassava, yam, corn, and other because we are one of the largest producers of these items in the world.”

According to Iyiola, “Government must support more investors to build a petrochemical plant which is the fulcrum to truly industrialise Nigeria. The PSN (Lagos) therefore looks forward to a stakeholder forum involving the Federal Government, State Governments, and strategic stakeholders in the Pharma sector to revamp the spirit of the NDDG and other strategies to boost local manufacturing of drugs in Nigeria.”

Lamenting the current situation in the country, Iyiola said one ugly phenomenon that continues to play-out in this era of COVID-19 is that Nigeria has failed woefully in the quest to entrench competencies and adequate capacities in its Health System.

“Rather strangely, the State has encouraged a structure whereby the various professions in the Health Sector grow haphazardly. In Medicine, the training is lawfully grounded at undergraduate and post-graduate levels to run through the tertiary Health facilities (Teaching & Specialist Hospitals/Federal Medical Centres). Other health professions are denied this same privilege by management of the FHI’s in collaboration with the FMOH.

“Today as it stands, all the COVID-19 testing are carried out by Medical Laboratory Scientists who risk their lives but earn no credit for their exposure to major risks. Community Pharmacists who are the first port of call for health interventions of varying depths are not covered by any form of insurance and benefits package, but this same cadre of personnel was singled out for praise by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for sustaining services when Doctor’s Clinics (Surgeries) in the private sector was closed in the throes of the plague of COVID-19. The UK Government approved the sum of E300M to cushion the welfare and logistics plans for Community Pharmacists in the UK recently because competencies and capacities were attained.”

Further, he drew the attention of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the suspension of the Consultancy Cadre of Pharmacists in the employment of the state after the same was approved by the Executive Committee of Lagos State in 2018.

“We respectfully demand that H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu investigate the circumstances under which frontline health workers including Pharmacists, Doctors, Nurses, and others enjoy different allowances at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Doctors are paid N720,000 monthly for special services in this dispensation while ONLY one Pharmacist is remunerated. Rather ridiculously, this lone Pharmacist out of the eleven in that facility is paid a wretched N200,000 when it is only a matter of common-sense that all health workers exposed to infected patients carry the same risks. In the category of volunteer health workers, Doctors are paid N480,000 while Pharmacists and other health workers are paid N100,000. This is certainly entrenching hopelessness in chronic invalidism.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: