Covid 19: Imo fancy hotel to be fumigated on Wednesday

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The chairman task force on covid-19 virus in Imo, Professor Maurice Iwu, on Monday, said that the Fancy hotel in Imo state, that was lockdown over covid-19 virus, will be fumigated on Wednesday this week.

Iwu alongside members of his committee, spoke in Owerri, three days after the staff and guests quarantined in the hotel were released.

The chairman further said that his committee for now has putting eighty percent efforts in the prevention of the virus in the state.

He said: “This is about the second week since we were inaugurated. We have been working day in day out. We have been reviewing some of our plans and it is good that we brief you on it.

“We tested some people and they have tested negative. Let me tell both the health workers and the governor has been helpful to us even with the shortest period of time.

“80 percent of our efforts is on prevention. If we have a case then it will be reversed however, untill then. All we are doing now is prevention.

“What we are doing now is to reach out to the local government because we want everybody to be involved in this battle to defeat this virus.”

He pointed out that, “We as a state is not looking at the FG for help now, for now, we are taking records to know those who need immediate palliatives so as to reach them very fast.”

On the release of those quarantined at Fancy hotel in Umuguma he said: “Those quarantined at Fancy hotel, have been released and when they were going government gave them transport aid even when they were there the government took care of them and also there is a plan to fumigate fancy Hotel on Wednesday this week.”

vanguard

