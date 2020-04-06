COVID-19: I’ll ensure no life is lost — Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

ON his resumption to the office after he was tested negative to Coronavirus, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no life was lost to the novel virus in the state.

The governor made the assurance yesterday, while on an inspection visit to the Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo, which he had promised would become operational on Monday.

He, however, sought the cooperation of people of the state, to continue supporting the government in its resolve to end the pandemic in the state.

The governor said: “The Covid-19 like the experts have been telling me, we are all in uncharted territory, so we may not be 100% perfect, but I want you to continue to give us your support because we are here to work for you and we are here to ensure that no life is lost to this pandemic. Please continue to follow the directives of the Task Force.”

“I’m back to work now, some jobless people have to talk about who I should hand over to whether he should be a professor of virology. I am not a professor virology myself, but, when the expert speaks, the people in a position of leadership only need common sense.”

“And once you listen to the experts they have a room in there where they cross coordinates ideas, they discuss, they challenge themselves and then they come up with the best course of action. so it’s the same thing for us fighting this pandemic.”

“So, let us all keep observing our social distancing, hygienic conditions and wash our hands with soap and water. let us continue to observe all these hygienic practices. We will continue to brief u on a daily basis. It’s a situation that is fluid as things will keep evolving. if you have an idea, call us we will listen to you. We don’t claim to know it all, but God is with us in Oyo State.”

Makinde, however, thanked people of the state for their prayers, adding that all good intentions for the state and the people would be fulfilled.

“I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to the people of Oyo State for all your prayers and support. God answered your prayers on my behalf. All our aspirations for the good people of Oyo State shall be fulfilled,” he promised.

