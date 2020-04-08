Kindly Share This Story:

By Festurn Ahon

DEPUTY-Chief Whip of the Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Uvwie Constituency in the House, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata has expressed optimism that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world would soon come to an end.

Ighrakpata who stated this while donating some food items, including bags of rice and cartons of Indomie noddles to all the nine traditional administrative areas and the traditional women group in Uvwie, urged Deltans to sustain their support for government’s efforts at managing and containing the virus in the state.

The lawmaker stressed that one week after the commencement of the restriction of movement order to control the spread of Covid-19 to Delta State, it was imperative to note that the state government acted in the best interest of the people.

Ighrakpata who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive approach to governance in the state.

He also commended Deltans for obeying government directive to be indoors for the short period as part of measures to wade off the dreaded virus from the State.

Ighrakpata particularly thanked his constituents for being law abiding and charged them to continue in that regard. He added that the trying times would soon pass over for all to return to their normal lives.

He explained that the donated food items were to support the people at this time of needs, assuring that together with all other critical stakeholders in the local government area, including the Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Sideso Abe 1 (JP) OON and the Chairman of the council, Mr Ramson Onoyake, he will continue to intensify awareness on the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that the State central committee on managing and containing the coronavirus pandemic in Delta, which has Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Chairman, was doing a good job.

