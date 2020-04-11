COVID-19: Iffie donates foodstuffs to Uvwie people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

VICE Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Napoleon Iffie has provided relief materials to the traditional prime ministers, women and youths of Uvwie kingdom to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive of the state government as part of measures to curtail the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the items which included four cows, 10 bags of rice, a bag of onions, 50 cartons of noodles and 100 tubers of yam at the residence of The Unuevworo of Ekpan High Chief Peter Iffie, the council Vice Chairman said “This period is a challenging period to all of us.

“No one saved money awaiting this period but for the love I have for my people I decided to present these items to my people to cushion the effects of stay at home order of the state Government.

He said he felt challenged by the unprecedented benevolence the Elema of Warri kingdom Chief Uduaghan who he said provided food items

