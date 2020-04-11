Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Iffie donates foodstuffs to Uvwie people

On 1:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Iffie

By Festus Ahon

VICE Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Napoleon Iffie has provided relief materials to the traditional prime ministers, women and youths of Uvwie kingdom to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive of the state government as part of measures to curtail the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Covid-19 Palliatives: Change your disbursement strategies, APC Govs Forum DG tells FG

Presenting the items which included four cows, 10 bags of rice, a bag of onions, 50 cartons of noodles and 100 tubers of yam at the residence of The Unuevworo of Ekpan High Chief Peter Iffie, the council Vice Chairman said “This period is a challenging period to all of us.

“No one saved money awaiting this period but for the love I have for my people I decided to present these items to my people to cushion the effects of stay at home order of the state Government.

He said he felt challenged by the unprecedented benevolence the Elema of Warri kingdom Chief Uduaghan who he said provided food items

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!