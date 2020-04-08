As part of it’s support to the Oyo-State government in mitigating the challenges of Coronavirus pandemic and alleviating the economic hardship of the less privileged in the state, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), on Wednesday, said that it would not disconnect non-paying customers at this period except it is based on safety advice and also to provide their regular customer’s power supply as much as it was within their limit and control .

Speaking at the presentation of relief materials to the state government, the Regional Head, Ibadan Region of the distribution company, Engineer Peter Oyelami, lauded the proactive measures the state and federal governments have put in place in the fight against the pandemic.

He disclosed that: “IBEDC as a law-abiding corporate citizen and a socially responsible organization has earmarked about N100 million for relief items namely ( rice noodles, Semotiva and so on).”

“This gesture encompasses both the states we cover fully( Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara States and partly Niger, Kogi and the Ekiti States) and the same donations taken place here is being replicated across all the states with our coverage.”

“We are supporting one of the major medical facility within our franchise, which has been designated as an apex caregiver in the COVID-19 battle- the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.”

The IBEDC said the items worth over N100 million were being donated to its franchise states and five million naira cash to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan to fight the dreaded and rampaging Coronavirus.