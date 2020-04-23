Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: I don’t do donations ― Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor has responded to critics, making clear that he did not bring the coronavirus to Togo and also that he won’t be donating any money.

While many other footballing stars have made donations in their native countries, the nations where they play or even elsewhere, Adebayor won’t be following suit.

“For those who say that I don’t donate, leave me in peace,” he said in a Facebook Live video.”I do what I want and how I want.”Then there will be people who say I don’t donate.

“You can compare me with Didier Drogba or with Samuel Eto’o, but I’m not them.”I’m Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and I’ll always do what I want.

“The player also responded to the suggestions that he was the one who introduced coronavirus to his homeland, after returning from Paraguay where he is currently playing.

“Some think it was me who introduced it, which is a shame,” he said.

