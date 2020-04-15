COVID-19: How colonial virus kills millions in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Justice Faloye

Corona virus is a virus that attacks the respiratory system, but it is not as deadly as the colonial virus that attacks the brain, the skin and all other parts. Some call it colonial mentality but it is more than that. Both were imported by the elites but as it appears Corona virus might kill off colonial virus.

Based on the 2000yr cycle of Ages and civilizations scientifically discerned through Precession of the Equinox and ancient knowledge systems like astrology, and the Bible Revelation chapter 4 to 6, it is believed that the Coronavirus is the first of a cascade of events that will crash all global economic and political structures and ultimately change global consciousness to a higher level of human evolution.

Meaning Corona virus, unlike other pandemics experienced over the last 2000yrs, is not just a mere human wasting exercise but one with a mission to change how the world thinks and operates. The 3rd Apocalypse Horseman. From religious dogma and unfairness to an Age of Enlightenment and Justice.

Colonial virus, on the other hand, has wasted millions of lives for over a 1000 yrs since the first Arab imperialist set foot in Bornu to when the Europeans colonized Nigeria. The colonial virus is transmitted through wars, conquest and cultural subjugation that makes people psychologically and physically sick.

Its psychological symptoms include racial inferiority complex, Stockholm syndrome, post slavery traumatic syndrome, excessive consumerism and religious fanaticism. Its physical symptoms include yellow fever (bleaching), diabetes and high blood pressure due to consuming foreign foods and drinks that are adverse to our genetical makeup.

Once the colonial virus affects 25% of the population, it takes over its leadership who turn the society into an unruly band of zombies. The leaders and the people can’t make rational decisions because the virus eats up their cultural identity and makeup. The people can’t draw on the wisdom of their knowledge bank accumulated by their ancestors over several thousands of years, so they react like a demented shadow of their colonial masters. Not only can they not access their natural origins, they can’t access their God. According to Dr Henrik Clark, ‘if God is supposed to be your own image, but you now worship God in the image of your colonizers, you are a spiritual slave’.

Unlike the coronavirus with hope of a vaccine in a year or two, we have failed to find a cure for colonial virus over the last 200yrs since it first broke out in Haiti, the first modern Black nation-state created in 1804 but neocolonized. However, it appears the Corona virus is a virus eating virus, especially colonial virus.

As stated, Corona the Crowned Virus is one with a brain and eyes. In Europe and America, knowing the past history of Whites running into caves during near extinction events, it forced a lockdown that would cement the loss of the global economic and political dominance. During the Indonesian super volcanic eruption about 50,000yrs ago, humanity survived either by running into Central Asia cave mountains or staying around the coastal mangrove rainforests of Southern Nigeria.

Now, with advent of Corona virus, Eurasians still in touch with their cultural DNA ran into their modernized caves in the name of lockdown. Unfortunately, Nigerians affected by the colonial virus followed their Colonial Masters like Zombie into the lockdown without considering that they didn’t have the structural institutions to sustain them. Neither do we have genetic structures since our skin blocks the Sun and retards the absorption of Vitamin D essential to our survival.

The Crowned Virus knowing the genetic variations and not wanting wanton destruction, had a small get out clause of malaria herd immunity. If Corona virus kills over 20 million in Nigeria, we don’t care and it won’t change anything, so it had to play a different game to inspire a change in our collective consciousness. The Black heartland huge malaria problem that even nature developed the sickle cell trait to resist, as well as India, have shown that though the infections rates might be the same with other nations, they had a better survival rate. The malaria antibodies held a good defence against Corona virus and the people also knew herbs to tackle it. Unless the colonial virus had inspired bad eating habits and lifestyles that have caused diabetes and high blood pressure, Nigerians had a natural advantage of the malaria herd immunity.

While Nigerians were used to malaria, Europeans currently. quarantines anyone with malaria. They quarantine people and undertake massive fumigation exercises like the one in New York at the turn of the Century. Europeans have little or no resistance to malaria which was why the West African coast was labelled, ‘the White man’s Grave’, making them prefer South Africa which they took its lands and mines.

Coronavirus, here to reset humanity to factory settings, probably figured how to cure our colonial virus. It first attacked the source by demystifying Western supremacy, global White supremacy and Abrahamic dogma, which made us believe that only Jesus/Mohammed were the only ways to prosperity and success. China, the leading superpower, bans Abrahamic religions and instead of going to hell as risen to the top. So, with the foreign source of colonial virus decimated, the focus has shifted to the internal effects.

Locking down the ports and airports to prevent the Corona virus from being imported would have been enough, but the colonial virus made us adopt lockdown without a socioeconomic database or structures for the survival of the masses. The lockdown resulted in the breaking of supply chains and food production centers. At the shout of Coro, Koro we followed the Whites into the caves, not thinking that they had planned their survival while we went into lockdown empty handed.

The greatest suffering is destined to the big cities especially Lagos with a 25m population and not a single farm in sight. The colonial inspired Hunger might kill more than Corona virus. Even if the lockdown is now stopped, the damage is done as our food basket in Benue and Middlebelt have been isolated. It is virtually impossible to pass through 10 states, all of them locked down, blocking interstate traveling.

With only 40m with a BVN account out of 200m, any cash payments will not reach the poor without accounts. Without a socioeconomic database, and poverty and prosperity being next door neighbors, placing food hampers on each houses doorstep, there can’t be equitable distribution and it would lead to a prevailing sense of injustice, which would eventually flare up into anarchy.

If only the Colonial virus infected leadership had thought things through in relation to their specific social and genetic background. But then again, Corona virus will make sure this is the last time that our flies will follow Western corpses into graves. The masses view Corona virus as an imported virus killing the elites, but because it was now killing the elite, they were locking down the masses that had gained malaria and other diseases herd immunity. The Crowned Virus will use hunger to inspire the masses to rise against their Colonial virus infected leadership, who have always imported foreign way of doing things to their disadvantage.

With the news that Corona virus could be cured with common quinine, it would make people question what really is the benefit of the foreign colonial mentality. It was the same traditional knowledge bank that the cure of malaria, smallpox and other illnesses were derived. The Abrahamic Gods have neither saved its owners nor Africans. Their most advanced technology, the Computer technology, was created with the same 256 pulses which Ifa-Afa-Iha-Eha-Fa uses to send out electromagnetic waves as spirits, while Nigerians in Diaspora were at the forefront of developing computer networks. The USA democracy format has been found wanting, unresponsive, wasteful and discriminatory against females and minorities. So wetin we gain?

The colonial virus will self destruct with this follow-follow Corona lockdown as food and essentials run out in Lagos and other cities, leading to anarchy and revolution towards a new equitable system. Welcome to the 2000yr Age of Shango, the era of economic and cultural Justice

Faloye is the President, ASHE foundation.

