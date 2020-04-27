COVID 19: House of Representatives resumes plenary Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Members of the House of Representatives will resume plenary this Tuesday after more than one month of forced adjournment occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

This disclosure was contained in a memo signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr Patrick Giwa directing the resumption last night.

Also read:

According to the memo, COVID 19 safety guidelines would be made available to the members upon resumption.

Their aides were however mandated to operate from home until when it was safe to allow them to go to the office.

The statement read thus: “This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume Plenary Session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.00 am.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The Covid-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government

and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and members’ Aides are to work from home and be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: