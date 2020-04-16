Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA – AS workers battle to survive in the face of lockdown arising from COVID-19 pandemic, health workers in Nasarawa State, Thursday, took protest to the state House of Assembly over non-payment of March salary by the Doma Local government Council.

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Ekye branch of Nasarawa State accused the LGC Chairman, Alhaji Rabo Dani of non-payment of their March salary.

Secretary of the branch union, Mr Adams Musa made this know in Lafia when they appeared to defend their petition before the State House of Assembly Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security chaired by Hon Danladi Jatau.

Musa said that the union petitioned the council chairman over non-payment of their March salary which has created more hardship to the health workers and their family members especially at this critical period of COVID-19 without any explanation from the chairman.

” We petitioned the Chairman of Doma Local Government, Alhaji Rabo Sani over non-payment of our March salary to health workers and we are set to commence strike by Friday 17th,2020 if nothing is done”.

The union’s secretary appreciated the House Committee for ordering for the immediate payment of their salaries within one week noting that Doma LG chairman is used to such acts.

The union revealed that presently both the salaries of Health and Education workers are yet to be paid and on doing that the Chairman will abscond from office.

Reacting, Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security, Danldi Jatau PDP, Kokona west directed the chairman to pay the affected workers both Health and Education their salaries within one week. after listening to both parties.

” When we received the petition from the health workers, we have also discovered that the staff of the education department have not been paid their March salaries.

” We are hereby directing the council chairman of Doma Local Government to do all what is humanly possible to pay the two departments, the health and education workers their March salaries from now and Thursday.

The committee’s Chairman assured of its readiness to be up and doing in addressing public complaints by citizens of the state in the interest of peace and development.

When contacted, the council Chairman, Alhaji Robo Sani declined comment saying he has nothing to say.

