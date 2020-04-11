COVID-19: Group hails Senator Orji over Center for Disease Control Law

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Justice and Equity has commended the Senator representing Abia Central, Chief T. A Orji, for sponsoring the Bill establishing the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the center that is at the epicenter of handling the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The State Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Ambrose Chekwa, in a statement issued in Abuja stated that the establishment of NCDC has helped Nigeria in the management of the COVID-19 that is rampaging the world today. He commended the Centre for the good job it is doing.

Comrade Chekwa who described Senator T.A Orji as an asset not only to Abia State but the entire country as a whole, informed that the Senator came up with the Bill when he was a member of the Health Committee in the last Senate .

“Recall that the Nigeria Senate in March 2018 passed the Bill into law and this was generously reported in the media with one of the reports running with the following headline: ‘Senate passes Centre for Disease Control Bill’. Also, the story which was published in reputable mediums among others read in part: ‘The Senate has passed a Bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the control of diseases in the country’.

‘The bill was sponsored by Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP, Abia) and presented for Third Reading by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia) on Thursday'”, he said.

Comrade Chekwa also noted that prior to the passage of the Bill, the NCDC, having been established in 2011 as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health with the mandate to coordinate response to communicable diseases of public health significance had never been backed with an Act of the Parliament.

He .therefore, challenged other lawmakers to emulate Sen T. A. Orji in ensuring they propose Bills of great human value that would be of great impact to their constituents.

