By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A group called Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria, ALDIN, Monday, alleged police brutalization of a visually impaired lawyer, Kassim Lawal, on Sunday night.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, ALDIN, Daniel Onwe, and General Secretary, ALDIN, Gaius Ogan, that the victim Lawal who is also Chairman of ALDIN, Abuja Chapter and member of the Nigeria Bar Association, FCT Chapter, was allegedly brutalized by a team of policemen at Two-One, beside Infinix Supermarket, Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja around 7:20pm.

According to the statement he (Lawal) was on essential duty, delivering food palliatives to other persons with disabilities, who were stranded owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and gave out a distress call, which the said policemen swooped on Lawal, clubbing him to the ground, and left him in blood and zoomed off.

The statement reads in part, “Kassim Lawal Esq., a visually impaired lawyer and the Abuja Chairman of Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) and member of the NBA FCT Chapter was last night April 19, around 7:20 pm brutalized by a team of Policemen at Two-One, beside Infinix Supermarket, Kubwa area of Abuja.

“He was on essential duty, delivering food palliatives to other persons with disabilities, who were stranded owing to the covid-19 lockdown and gave out a distress call. The said policemen swooped on Lawal, clubbing him to the ground. They left him in bloodied and zoomed off.

“This is the worst form of lawlessness, ironically perpetuated by a law enforcement agency. Certainly, ALDIN will not allow this to be swept under the carpet.”

The group in the statement also called on the Inspector General of Police to fish out and bring the policemen who allegedly assaulted their member to book.

“We hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Police Commissioner to ensure that the culprits are fished out to face the music.

“The FCT branch and national leaderships of the NBA have also been notified of this development”, the statement added.

