Covid-19: Grace Nation distributes N100m worth of foodstuffs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

GRACE Nation Church through its foundation, Dr Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation has reached out to thousands of less privileged persons in Lagos State and other parts of the country to ameliorate the suffering associated with federal government’s COVID-19 lockdown in some parts of the country.

The gesture according to the general overseer of the church, Dr. Chris Okafor is meant to cushion the harsh effects of the government stay-at-home order on the less privileged.

Okafor explained that the foundation for the past weeks, gave out food stuffs, such as rice, beans, garri, tomato paste, sanitizers among others running into hundreds of millions of naira to reach the church members and the general public through headquarters supervision in Lagos and all its Regional headquarters in all geo-political zones in the country.

The cleric stressed that the church will not relent in praying for divine intervention concerning the pandemic. He also admonished Nigerians to be law abiding and keep to all the safety regulations.

READ ALSO:

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Salako Toyin said: “Whether you are a church member, Christian, Muslim or even pagan, he doesn’t care about that.

“He just gives to everybody. And the pastor does this monthly and not necessarily because of COVID-19.

“I have always benefited from his kind gesture because I stay not too far from the church.

“Beyond the foodstuff, those of us around here are also grateful to him for providing our community with road, water and a transformer, she said.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: