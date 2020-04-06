Covid-19: Govt, Religious bodies, corporate organisations must focus on ‘stomach infrastructure’ now — Fayose

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on government at levels in Nigeria, religious bodies, corporate organisations and individuals to focus on full-time strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure”, saying; “hunger can kill quicker than coronavirus.”

Fayose, who said the human and economic losses occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic will be mind-boggling, added that; “in the face of all these, leaders must remain a leader and stand up for their people.”

In a statement on Monday, by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor hailed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what he described as “his pro-activeness and unrelenting efforts in the management of these challenges as well as his transparency and interface with the people.”

He called on the federal government to emulate the Lagos State government and do more in the area of prompt information dissemination so as to stem the tide of misinformation in the country.

The statement read in part; “Regrettably, we all did not plan or ever imagined this level of attack occasioned by Covid-19, same has humbled world powers not to talk of third worlds like our country Nigeria.

“The human and economic losses seem endless and in the face of all these, leaders must remain a leader and stand up for their people.

“We all know the sit-at-home is inevitable but the government at all levels, particularly governor and council chairmen as well as Churches and Mosques that have received allocations and offerings, etc, must forget projects and embark on full-time strategic implementation of ’stomach infrastructure’ as hunger can kill quicker than coronavirus.

“It is time to give back to the people as nothing else would matter now.

“Yam, cassava, garri, others can be bought locally and distributed, while bakers will be glad to be patronized to bake for the people for free daily while it lasts. This will help to enforce the stay-at-home order of the government effortlessly.

“The federal government will be making billionaires if the so-called palliatives and physical cash are managed by wrong hands.

“I appeal to the general public to show understanding, knowing that our challenges outweigh our income as at today.

“Today, I am sure what is on the minds of ordinary Nigerians is, ‘on stomach infrastructure we stand’. This, if well implemented, will no doubt help to enforce the stay at home order of the government effortlessly.”

