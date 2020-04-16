Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

The Chief Executive Officer of Ibiza and Cubana Group Chairman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana has pleaded with the government of Nigeria to review the Sit-At Home strategy while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idemmili South – Anambra State indigene made the plea on behalf of poor Nigerians who have been living from hand to mouth and now starving.

”The Federal Government should review this method of fighting COVID-19. You can’t lockdown the people and expect them to survive daily on empty stomach. For how long? One month, two months? We keep hearing of different donations in millions, yet people are dying of starvation. We have over 200 million people in this country. Majority of them can’t even boast of where there next meal will come from.

We need to ask the government for Plan B. Because their Plan A is no longer working. People are hungry and dying,” he said.

Also speaking on what he plans to do to his business brands as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Obi Cubana hinted that plans are in motion to tidy up new branches of the company in different parts of the world.

He said, “By the Grace of God, after this COVID-19 lockdown, we have lots on our plates to unveil. We are currently working on Cubana Dubai and other big stuffs. But we can’t let all out of the bag now. ”

“It is important to also note that we have a structure and we created a standard which guides all the branches; home and abroad. The quality brand “Cubana” which ensure customer satisfaction in an enabling environment.”

Born April 12, 1975, Obi Cubana started Ibiza lounge in 2006 and in 2009, he took a huge step into establishing Cubana; a club which caters for all kinds of fun seekers, day and night.

“I went into such business because entertainment is life! It is way of relief from day to day stress ”, he hinted the major reason he opted to venture into hospitality business.

Obi Cubana is a political science graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He also attended Central primary school Oba and Dennis Memorial Grammar School Onitsha,

