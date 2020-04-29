COVID-19: Government offices, others can reopen from May 4 – PTF

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said on Wednesday Federal Government establishments, banks, construction companies, manufacturing, and others can commence operation from May 4.

The National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu Sani, stated this during the daily briefing by the task force in Abuja.

Aliyu said the resumption would be based on specific grade levels.

He said construction, manufacturing, and food processing companies would be allowed to open, while banks would operate from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily – all observing the new restrictions put in place by the government.

He disclosed that temperature tests, respiratory hygiene, and restriction of the gathering of not more than 20 persons would be introduced.

Sani said the PTF would be engaging with state governments to ensure a common approach to the opening of offices.

He said: “For government offices, government staff will be allowed to resume from May 4, but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices.

“We will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this.

“Banks will be allowed to open but there will be a restriction in the opening hours to between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and together with all the other preventive measures I have already mentioned.”

He also said companies involved in food processing would commence operation.

Sani maintained that construction sites and critical road projects would be allowed, while waivers would be provided by state governments to enable movement.

For the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, he encouraged them to shift work and limit staff to only 30 to 50 percent to maintain social distancing and pharmacy shops may remain open overnight.

Sani, however, said that restrictions on social gatherings remained suspended pending a review of the new measures put in place by the government.

He said that restaurants and schools remained closed, adding that neighbourhood markets would be allowed to operate during the relaxed lockdown.

He said: “Restaurants will not be opened to the public but will be allowed to engage in home delivery of food.

“Schools will remain closed until further evaluation. Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and virtual teaching.

“Social activities such as the use of recreational parks, communal sports, concerts, social parties, and movie theaters will be suspended until further review.

“Neighborhood markets will continue to open with the same standard and restrictions that we have applied in the past as well as supermarkets and retail stores.” (NAN)

Vanguard

