COVID-19: Gov Ishaku orders closure of markets

…Refutes rumour of son testing positive for coronaVirus

By Femi Bolaji

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has ordered the closure of all markets and shops in the state with effect from 11pm on April 1, 2020 as part of the measures adopted against COVID-19.

This was just as he also dispelled rumours making the rounds on social media that one of his son’s tested positive to CoronaVirus.

Ishaku at a briefing in Jalingo however exempted pharmacies, food stores and petrol service providers from withdrawing their services for two weeks.

Speaking through his Deputy, Haruna Manu, Ishaku said “fellow Tarabans, as a further step, government has directed markets and shops in the state to prepare close down, effective from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 by 11pm except those that provide essential services like pharmacies, food stores and petrol service stations.

“Let me caution that these measures should not be allowed to cause panic buying or be used by shop owners to hoard or hike the prices of goods and services.”

Reacting to the rumour of one of his sons testing positive to CoronaVirus, Ishaku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said it was untrue.

The statement in part reads; “the supposed son of the governor was said to have been tested for the virus at the Specialist Hospital in Jalingo.

“We wish to state categorically on behalf of the first family of Taraba State that no member of the family has tested positive to CoronaVirus.

“In addition, none of the children of governor Ishaku is presently in Taraba. The allegation is therefore a fallacy and contains not a single grain of truth.”

