COVID-19: Gov. Badaru Pardons 74 Prisons Inmates in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has ordered for the immediate release of 74 Inmates serving in various jail terms across prison yards in the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after pardoning the inmates, Governor Badaru said, the decision was part of the state government measures toward tackling the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He said the government embarked on prison decongestion by pardoning inmate with minor cases to ensure more safety in the prisons across the state.

The governor explained that social distance is one of the precaution measures against the spread of COVID-19, while the high congestion in prisons seems to be tantamount to facilitate the spread of the Virus.

Governor Badaru added that the government is all out to take any necessary measures that can mitigate any possibility of contracting the disease into the state.

According to him, more inmate with minor cases will be pardon across the state in this critical moment in which coronavirus is ravaging the world.

His words: – “It is in the record in some countries many inmates with minor cases died as a result of contracting coronavirus inside the prisons, so we must avoid this unfortunate incident to occur in our nation”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: