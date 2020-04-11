COVID-19: God’ll heal Nigeria — Prophet Jones Erue

Kindly Share This Story:

…says God’ll pass through Nigeria April 16

…urges Osibanjo to lead prayer

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS Nigeria still grapples on how to contain and treat those already infected with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, Prophet Jones Erue of Jabez House of Prayers, has prophesied that God would pass through Nigeria and heal the country of the dreaded pandemic. True in a statement titled; “A Prophetic call for solemn Assembly: Its time for God’s move, said; “the spirit of God directed my attention to Joel 2: 15; Joel 2:15 as He instructed: Blow the trumpet in Zion, sanctify a fast, call a solemn assembly.

“God said He will move through the land of Nigeria on the 16th of April and there will be a great shaking after which, there will be absolutely calm in the land.

Also read:

“The Vice President, Pastor Yemi Osibanjo should as a matter of urgency, call a solemn Assembly and proclaim a fast as a representative of God in this Government.

“He (Yemi Osibanjo) shall select seven ordained servants of God and few selected men of goodwill who shall fast and intercede in prayers on the aforementioned date on behalf of our dear nation with Him.

“All ordained Servants of God and Men of goodwill across the Nation shall join in their homes to pray and intercede for our Nation. Women of goodwill should also wail and cry to God in prayers for the sins of the land to be forgiven.”God said, he will answer our prayers and there will be calm. This is the word of God to our dear nation as it came to me”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: