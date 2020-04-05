COVID 19: Global cases, 1.14million; deaths, 61,174

Kindly Share This Story:

•US deaths exceed 7,000

•Casualties in UK rise above 700 in 24 hrs

•Italy nears breaking point

•India warns of lock down extension

By Victor Tunde Oso (with agency report)

Coronavirus deaths have hit 61, 174 globally from 1, 140, 129 cases worldwide with 236, 229 victims fully recovering from the pandemic case. United States has 7,159 casualties and United Kingdom recorded an increase of 708.

In a horror-like movie, bodies are strewning the streets of Ecuador owing to the near collapse of public services in the country’s most populous city of Guayaquil.

U.S deaths surpass 7,000 as 90% Americans affected by stay-at-home order

The US has surpassed 7,000 deaths and some state leaders say there’s still a lot they’re missing in the battle against the coronavirus. Even as case tallies continue to rise, state leaders say they still don’t have enough tests to get a clear picture of infections.

“Everything about the tests are very difficult to come by, and there’s no federal plan for this, so every state is on their own,” Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said. “As I’ve said, it’s the Wild West out here.” At least 278,458 people in the United States have become infected and 7,159 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s running case count.

At least 90% of the country — 297 million Americans — are affected by some kind of stay-at-home order. State governments have asked residents to shelter in place and go out only for essential services, with the goal of encouraging social distancing, and thereby reducing the spread of the coronavirus and “flattening the curve” so healthcare systems aren’t overwhelmed.

UK deaths rise above 700 in 24 hours

The latest United Kingdom coronavirus figures have been released by the government.

Officials says that as of 17:00 BST on Friday, 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have died – an increase of 708 from the previous day.

As of 09:00 BST on Saturday a total of 183,190 people have been tested of whom 41,903 have tested positive.

Fears of crisis looms in Tokyo

The daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled in the past week, from about 40 in the final days of March to 97 on Thursday and 89 on Friday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. If the current trend continues, the outlook is bleak, said Kentaro Iwata, an infection control specialist from Kobe University, who has repeatedly warned that Japan isn’t doing enough to halt the spread of the virus. “Japan needs to have the courage to change, when we are aware we are on the wrong path,” Iwata said. “We might see the next New York City in Tokyo.”

Bodies left on the streets in overwhelmed Ecuador

The streets of Ecuador’s western city of Guayaquil are deserted, with few residents in sight — and a few dead, as bodies are being left in the streets of this overwhelmed place.

The coronavirus pandemic is overloading the public services in the country’s most populous city to a point of collapse. Hospitals have no beds left to accept sick patients, and morgues, cemeteries and funeral homes are straining. With no place left to put them, some residents say they have no choice but placing them outside.

China remembers the dead

Just before the allocated time for a three-minute pause to remember those who’ve died from the coronavirus in China, it seemed as though the idea could be a non-starter.

We went out to a random crossroads in Beijing to see how many people would participate and, at a few minutes to 10:00 (03:00 BST), there was no sign that anything would happen.

Then, bang on 10:00, we heard what sounded like an air-raid siren go off nearby.

Suddenly cars stopped. People stopped. A car horn, then another and another. Soon a cacophony of noise filled the street as more and more drivers joined in.Pedestrians bowed their heads, as did bike riders sitting still next to the frozen traffic.

Spain’s Coronavirus patients surpass Italy

Spain’s Covid-19 cases have surpassed Italy as Europe’s two main epicenters continue to grapple with curtailing the virus. A slower pace of fatalities and new cases though is offering hope that Spain’s outbreak may be edging toward a peak.

Confirmed cases increased by 7,026 to 124,736 over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, while deaths rose by 809 to 11,744. Total cases are now higher than Italy’s 119,827.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is likely to extend a national lock down for another two weeks until April 26, according to reports in local media. The restrictions had already been extended until April 11.

Italy nearing breaking point

Four weeks into a nationwide lock down, very few Italians are still singing from their balconies or banging pots and pans in solidarity. Instead, flags were lowered to half-staff this week for the nearly 15,000 coronavirus victims including doctors, nurses and health care professionals who have perished since February 23.

The lock down, which was originally scheduled to end Friday, April 3, has now been extended to beyond Easter, and Italians from north to south are nearing a breaking point just as the draconian measures have begun to show signs of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Death toll rise by 168 in Germany

In Germany meanwhile the number of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases climbed further, a day after Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler warned the country might require further intensive-care space. Germany has boosted capacity by more than 40% since the outbreak began.

Deaths rose by 168 to 1,275 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Some 91,159 people are infected, the third highest in Europe, with new cases rising 6,365 from Friday. The death rate in Europe’s largest economy has been well below the levels seen in Italy and Spain, but government officials and health care experts insist it’s too early to ease social distancing rules and transport restrictions.

India warns of lock down extension

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Asia country of India neared 6,000 on Saturday, even as authorities in some cities tightened restrictions on movement and warned lockdowns could be extended in a bid to rein in the pandemic.

“If people don’t obey the rules seriously and cases continue to rise, then there may be no option but to extend the lock down,” Rajesh Tope, the Health Minister of Maharashtra State, which includes the financial hub, Mumbai, told Reuters. “It could be extended in Mumbai and urban areas of Maharashtra by two weeks.”

