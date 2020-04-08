COVID-19: Ginger Onwusibe, Abia Lawmaker, distributes relief materials to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, has donated relief materials and cash worth millions of naira to his constituents as part of his contribution to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on them as necessitated by the global pandemic.

Presenting the items to his constituents through appointed representatives (so as to observe the social distancing directives) at the popular Ginger Sam Amanaha Mini Stadium, Amapu Ntigha, Onwusibe assured the people that the rampaging coronavirus is not a death sentence but admonished them to ensure they follow strictly government directives on the steps to prevent the virus from getting to the state and contain its unlikely outbreak. He further advised them to remain at home and wash their hands regularly in compliance with procedures established against the spread of the pandemic.

“I am aware that our people are being affected by the lockdown just as it is with others all over the world. It is therefore expected that we support the needy and the less privileged among us to keep them going at these difficult times. It is in view of this that I decided to donate these relief materials to ameliorate whatever our people are passing through. As usual, I will continue to support our people and stand by them at all times”, he said.

Items distributed by the lawmaker included

– 500 Hand Sanitizers

– 150 bags of rice

– 3,000 tubers of yam

– 150 cartons of noodles

– Bags of Garri

– Cartons of food seasonings

– Cartons of beverages and,

– N1,000,000 (One Million Naira)

VANGUARD

