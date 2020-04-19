Covid-19: GIAA, SPAC nation to feed 100,000 Nigerians Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

In a bid to reduce the sufferings of Nigerians following the extension of lock down by the Federal Government, especially in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State, Global Initiative for the Advancement of Africa (GIAA) in collaboration with SPAC Nation UK will on Tuesday embark on operation feed 100,000 Nigerians.

The groups in a statement said this programme would be in support of Nigeria government’s palliative measures for indigent households in the Country.

According to the two foreign based organisations GIAA and SPAC Nation UK are committed to providing emergency food supply to the most vulnerable in Nigeria through Nigeria Emergency Food Response Action (NEFORA).

“The goal of NEFORA is to feed 100,000 plus Nigerian families in the next 8 weeks that is for families finding it difficult to cope with the lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This exercise would be executed on a house to house basis to maintain the social distancing scheme proposed by the federal government and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The food distribution would come in various phases, at the moment, we are focused on Phase one, this Phase would capture the State most affected by the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja. In Abuja, we would cover some of the rural communities and satellite towns and would do the same in Lagos. Other States and locations would be considered in our subsequent rollout.”

The world is today faced with a deadly pandemic, “coronavirus”, this pandemic has managed to put the world’s economy in the cooler and it’s over 7 Billion populations on a temporary lockdown. The popular holy site in Saudi Arabia is virtually empty and His Holiness, Pope Francis celebrating the Easter Mass in an empty Saint Peter Basilica is painful, unbelievable but unfortunately, it is the sad reality.

“We have put out those figures above just to clearly paint the true picture of the enormity of what the World is currently faced with, we have a duty to ensure that the population that is healthy do not fall victim to another kind of Virus hunger.

