COVID- 19: Gbagi Foundation distributes palliatives to Deltans,  shocks physically- challenged with deposits  

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

AMIDST reports of hungry Nigerians breaking into houses and shops to steal food items owing to the lockdown over Covid-19 in some states, the Gbagi Foundation, a humanitarian organization financed by former Minister of Education (State) , Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, in the last one week, embarked on donation of food items and cash to the needy and physically challenged in the state.

Some residents in parts of the state had expressed fears that as in the case in Bayelsa state where some unidentified persons carted away over 150 bags of garri from the State Emergency Management Agency’s warehouse, there was the likelihood of a similar incident in the state.

However, the Foundation chaired by the business mogul and leading 2023 governorship aspirant in the state , Olorogun Gbagi, in an effort to complement the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who had set up a Food Bank in the state, brought palliatives to Deltans in six local government areas in the state spread across Delta Central, Delta South senatorial districts. The Foundation is planning to storm Delta North senatorial district in the next few days.

READ ALSO:

In distributing the foodstuff, the team from the Foundation headed by Chief Emma Awvoro ensured that the social distancing order by the government was observed.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths, Chief Emuoboh Gbagi, who led the group with leaders of the physically challenged, under the aegis of Delta Disability Vanguard, DDV, and Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, JONAPWD at Ughelli to interact with them on their needs and challenges, told them to adhere to all the proactive measures announced by the Okowa government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

While the strategic meeting was ongoing, the bank accounts of the 128 members of the group drawn from different parts of the state were credited with cash contrary to the earlier pattern where their leaders shared monies to them.

Physically Challenged describe gesture as phenomenal

Describing the Ughelli exercise as phenomenon, chairman of the group, Ernest Igbuzor, while applauding the gesture of the Foundation and its chairman, thanked Gbagi for always looking out for their needs, stating that the relation between them and the Foundation goes back in time.

He said: “This is a timely gesture , especially in this period of lockdown. Gbagi has always been there for us just as he did during the Yuletide; hence we will continue to stand by him in all his ventures.”

Also speaking, the Warri South chairman of JONAPWD, Fatai Onifade, said: “This is a thing of great joy for us, especially in this era of lockdown and Easter. We were not expecting anything, only to be called that the Gbagi Foundation has something for us. If not for the lockdown, all our members would have been here celebrating, but like they said, the monies will be sent directly to their respective accounts.”

Extending the exercise to the needy, the Foundation also visited Oginibu in Ughelli South local government area, Jesse in Ethiope West local government area, Orerokpe in Okpe local government area, Sapele town in Sapele local government area and Warri in Warri South local government area.

Commending the philanthropic act, a member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Committee, Chief Irikefe Okoro, said: “We the people of Idjere kingdom are indeed grateful to our son, brother and our governor to be, Chief Kenneth Gbagi for his philanthropic gesture to our people.

He also prayed for the financial prosperity of the foundation’s chairman, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi , saying, “As a philanthropist and a politician, he has always shown his support for the people irrespective of locality.”

At Oginibu, it was jubilation galore when the team arrived with the food items. Councilor representing the ward, Hon Luckson Oniyan, described Gbagi as an illustrious son of the community who has always contributed to the well-being of the people in the area and the overall development of the community.

Exercise will curb upsurge in food theft – Broka

Describing the exercise as a sure avenue to curb the upsurge in food theft amidst the lockdown, an official of the Foundation, Dr. Onos Broka, said: “I believe this outreach will curb the spate of food theft that is being recorded in parts of the state because being part of the team that went round the state to deliver these items, I know what I saw in the field and the exercise really went a long way to help.

”The people, especially at Jesse , thought the gesture was being carried out by the state, when they realized that it was an individual that was behind it , they were really excited stating that if an individual could do this, others should join hands in the gesture so that more persons can benefit from it.

“Initially, we had the plan of looking at the vulnerable, but when we saw others who stormed the various venues of the exercise, we had no choice than to make it open for everyone because they too do not have and we have to assist.

”This is not the first time that the Foundation is embarking on this exercise as the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation has been reaching out to the needy.

Kindly Share This Story: