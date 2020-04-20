COVID-19: FUTO begins sanitizer production

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

In its effort to support the current battle against the COVID -19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, on Monday, commissioned hand sanitizers, produced by the Chemistry Department of the institution.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, VC, Professor Francis Eze, described the pandemic as “real and dangerously infectious”.

His words: “This COVID-19 pandemic is real and dangerously infectious. It is the prayer of FUTO management that the public should please, see the ravaging pandemic as a matter of life and death.

“We thought of how to help in the fight against the pandemic and commissioned the Chemistry Department to produce hand sanitizers. We are happy that this has been successfully achieved.”

While saying that the University had gone on awareness campaigns to the host communities, the VC also disclosed that “FUTO hopes to donate 2,000 packs of 100mls of the hand sanitizers to Imo State Government tomorrow (today)”.

Professor Eze charged staff of the Chemistry Department to “immediately commence the production of the hand sanitizers in commercial quantities”.

Speaking earlier, the Head, Department of Chemistry, Professor (Mrs.) Cynthia Ogukwe said: “The global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic demands contributions from scientists and researchers all over the world. FUTO therefore, in the spirit of driving the culture of excellence, is not left out.

“The World Health Organization and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, recommend regular application of quality hand sanitizers, as one of the precautions to be observed in order to curb the incessant contamination and rapid multiplication or spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: