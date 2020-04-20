COVID-19: FRSC begins production, distribution of customised face masks to staff

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has begun the production and distribution of customised face masks for its personnel across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the development was in response to the recommendation by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to procure and distribute locally made face masks to their staff as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, in view of the recommendation, directed the tailoring unit of the Corps to begin immediate and speedy production of face mask.

“The distribution of customised face masks for officers and Marshals of the Corps nationwide has started due to the critical role the Corps plays in the ongoing enforcement of the national restriction order,” he said.

Kazeem noted that FRSC personnel being at the front line in the enforcement of the presidential restriction order on COVID-19, had every tendency of coming in contact with different categories of people, including carriers of the infectious virus.

“As such deserve to adopt all precautionary measures, especially the constant use of face masks while discharging their statutory functions,” he added

The CPEO stated that the customised face masks had been certified by medical experts for use by all staff.

