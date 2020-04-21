COVID-19: Foundation provides succor to the less privileged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

The First Child and Prisoner Care Foundation, FCAPCF, founded by Ambassador Martins Efe, recently partnered with comedian Igodye’s Francis Agoda Path of Honour, FAPOH, to donate palliatives to orphanage homes to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

FCAPCF was created with the aim and vision of creating and sustaining a means of advancing the living and economy standards of the less privileged in the society. In view of this objective, the prisoners, handicaps, orphans, widows and vulnerable children have always been FCAPCF’s priority.

Similarly, the founder, Ambassador Efe, had in 2018 empowered over 50 youths in Nigeria with over N20 million cash to start their entrepreneurial dreams which has today given employment to many.

While appealing to the matrons to comply with government’s directive on the lock down in order to curtail the spread of the virus, the founder also appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians to support the vulnerable.

He emphasised the need for all to adhere to the guidelines of regular hand washing and social distancing among other rules. The Foundation gave out over 1,000 face masks, hand sanitisers, bags of rice and other food items to hundreds of homeless Nigerians.

