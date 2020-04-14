COVID-19: Forum tasks South-East governors on unified lockdown policy

Kindly Share This Story:

A pan-Igbo grassroots socio-cultural organisation, Imeobi Igbo Forum, has advised the South-East governors to embrace unified lockdown procedures and programmes within the zone to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The National President of the forum, Dr Mike Ikegulu, gave the advice in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ikegulu noted that each state in the zone had its own policy on the lockdown that was different from others, adding “while Anambra has locked down the state, Imo people are still moving around.

“We are reminded that we are of the same stock, with similar culture and sensibilities.

“We are asking for a unified total shutdown of the South-East states for two weeks as an interim measure.

“We call on the South-East governors to get their acts together and pull in one direction; otherwise, the desired result may not be achieved,’’ he said.

Ikegulu, however, appreciated the efforts of the governors of the zone and the sacrifices of Igbo people to contain the deadly virus.

He noted that there was already a platform, that is, South-East Governors’ Forum, through which the governors could act on behalf of their people.

“The orum should also persuade the Federal Government to release whatever that is due to the South-East (money and materials) as a matter of urgency. Our people cannot be lockdown in starvation,’’ he said.

