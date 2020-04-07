Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Mr. Sunny Onuesoke has said forfeiture of one month subvention by political appointees in Delta State was not too much a sacrifice to make for Deltans.

He also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for establishing a food bank to alleviate the sufferings of the people during the lockdown.

The PDP chieftain in an online chat with newsmen said the establishment of food bank as a palliative for ordinary Deltans was a display of the Governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of Deltans.

Onuesoke held that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been very proactive in his effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the State, adding that Delta is lockdown with fully equipped isolation centres across the three senatorial districts of the state.

While commending Deltans for complying with the lockdown order, he said the lockdown order was in the best interest of all Deltans.

Onuesoke said: “the lockdown is the best option to check the spread of the virus and such time calls for sacrifice from all.

ALSO READ: The ten most intense player rivalries in Premier League history

“I commend the state government for directing all appointees to forfeit their one month subvention to their offices as a contribution to the funds to provide palliatives to the people; no sacrifice is too big at this moment.

“I call on security personnel at the state borders to ensure strict compliance of the state government directive not to allow movement in and out of the state. I urge them to desist from any act that would jeopardize the effort of government in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I therefore call on Deltans to continue to cooperate with the state government; obey state regulation on social distancing, improve on personal hygiene and hand washing”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: