COVID-19: Foreigners were not thrown out – Chinese Official

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Twenty- four hours after the US accused China of maltreating Africans, the Chinese Government has called for cooperation from foreign Nationals living in China.

Engaging one of our reporters in a phone call, one of the officers at the Chinese embassy in Nigeria Mr Sun Saixiong yesterday denied that Foreigners were not thrown out ask published in some dailies.

His words, “They were not thrown out. They were asked to cooperate to follow the regulation, like everyone did, Chinese or Foreigners alike, and some of them obviously do not wish to.

Their non cooperation was due to the fact that some have illegal residence permit, which they feared would be discovered and would be reacted upon.

READ ALSO:

“We are conducting the approach to everyone, Chinese or foreigners alike. If one is exposed, he or she would be asked to be quarantined.

“ Chinese medical team were quarantined when they arrived Nigeria, according to the Nigerian regulation. They respected Nigeria regulation to the full. However those Nigerians refused to follow the instruction of local authority in China, what would you do if you were the authority?

“In China if you have your certificate of health and valid traveling documents, there is no reason that the hotel would turn you away, if they did, they can turn for the local police for help, if not, they have Nigerian consulate general in Guangzhou.

” What they choose to do, is to post some video in which there were no hard evidence and abusing the word ‘racism’ as a weapon, inflaming and encouraging hatred speeches between the two people.

” The Government of China made it clear, we have zero tolerance towards racism in China. At a trying time like this, what we need is not confrontation and groundless fake news, we need cooperation, with which and only with which we may success.

Reacting to Ogbole Amedu Ode who was Nigeria’s Minister Counsellor and Head of Economic and Political Desks in Iran with concurrent accreditation to Syria and Turkey between 1998 to 2003 and the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to Singapore from 2017 to 2019, blamed the Chinese authorities for not alerting the World Health Organisation on time on the Coronavirus.

He said, ” perhaps the Chinese government were resilient because they don’t know what has hit them which is wrong because we have a global public health structure on ground called World Health Organisation.

” The moment discovered that , they would have quickly alerted WHO body which they would have known what to do but haven’t not done that now that it has spread and become a pandemic for the first time in century, which is unfortunate.

The US in recent weeks has denounced Beijing’s lack of transparency at the start of the Coronavirus epidemic which was first detected in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, saying it delayed action in the rest of the world resulting in thousands of deaths.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: