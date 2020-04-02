COVID-19: Foreign medical Professionals commend Gov Udom Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom State Government has been commended for taking the bold and courageous step to have their citizens tested for the Coronavirus disease – the result of which yielded five positive cases yesterday.

In several messages of commendation, healthcare professionals across the world, praised the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for displaying rare courage, transparency and commitment to battling the deadly pandemic.

A statement signed by Dr Grace Anderson a coordinator of one of the groups, Coalition of Healthcare Professionals based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, the group commended the Governor, for taking the pace, especially with the test kits the state has acquired, the world-class facility at Ibom Specialist hospital complete with modern beds and theatres, the 13 ventilators and the courage he has displayed in carrying out the test on its citizens.

“We urge other state governors to take the lead from Governor Emmanuel and allow their citizens to be tested. Let me say here that being tested positive is not a death sentence.

“Akwa Ibom State Government was able to achieve this, because they were prepared for the any case that may be positive and this is highly commendable.

“ We have been reliably informed that the five positive patients who themselves are medical professionals are currently showing mild symptoms of the disease as a result of the proactive steps taken by the State Governor”.

The health professionals urged Akwa Ibom people to abide by basic instructions from the government to stay safe from the pandemic.

