COVID-19 Food Palliative: Ministry of Agric hands over 12, 500mt of food

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Monday, handed over 12, 500 metric tonnes of food to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development as part of the release of the 70, 000 metric tonnes of order ordered to be released by President Muhammadu Buhari to vulnerable Nigerians for sustenance during the lockdown.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono, did the handover of the food ration to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, from Minna Silo, Niger State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Theodore Ogazichi, where it was made known that 2,500mt of Garri was handed over also to and evacuated by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians in the three frontline states of Lagos, Ogun, and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which were affected by the presidential lockdown and stay-at-home order.

While responding the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, promised that all measures will be put in place to ensure that the food items get to the vulnerable population as directed by Mr. President

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the Ministry is also releasing simultaneously rest of assorted food items from silos in Gusau, Zamfara State; Dutsin Ma, Katsina State; Yola, Adamawa State; Lafia, Nassarawa State; and Ilesha, Osun State.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: