Covid-19: Follow native method to combat virus — MASSOB tells Igbos

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Movement For the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has called on the people of the Southeast region to take advantage of the herbs in curing the covid-19 virus ravaging the world.

The MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, gave this advice yesterday in Owerri.

According to Madu, the association has observed that both the Federal and state governments were not doing enough to address the challenges posed by the virus.

He said: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warn the people of Biafra to remain soberer and exhibit more extra carefulness over coronavirus disease.

“The speedy rate at which it is rising in Nigeria may trigger more devastative deaths of citizens because both federal and state governments are not doing enough for the protection of their citizens. Nigeria is sitting on a devastative ticking time bomb.

“Our people must be guided by the rules and medical directives of the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid contacting Convid 19. The people of Biafra must also apply our native methods of combating and eradicating disease viruses through Igbo traditional medications. “Though the governors of Igbo land are putting up some preventive measures in combating the dreadful virus in their respective states, MASSOB still believe that more drastic and eloquent efforts must be taken to alleviate the traumatic, economical, health and social sufferings of the people of their respective states. “We implore our governors to shun party and personal group politics in dealings with the people of their respective states. The current devastative situation does not require party loyalist or praise singers.” The leader of the group also “Hails some National and state Assemblies members from Igbo land that have quickly responded in attending to their respective constituencies concerning the preventive measures in combating the dreadful coronavirus. “We also advised other dormant and clueless representatives to quickly queue behind others in responding to the need of the hour of their constituencies. It is only an irresponsible legislator will be insensitive and callous towards the present predicament of their respective constituencies. It is only in these challenging times that your respective constituencies need your medical, food, monetary and other palliative assistance not during political elections. “MASSOB also charged her members to continue to abide by the directives given to them through the state coordinators concerning the best way of avoiding the dreaded coronavirus disease. The outbreak of coronavirus disease in Nigeria is another stimulus test case on the sensitivity of Nigerian politicians and their religious leaders.”

