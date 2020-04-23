COVID-19: Focus on Kano urgently, Obaze tells NCDC, FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A former diplomat, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Federal government to focus more attention to the highly populated northern state of Kano following the rapid rate at which the coronavirus pandemic was spreading there.

In a statement in Awka, Obaze, who is also a former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, SSG, expressed the fear that Kano might soon become the epicenter of the pandemic if not urgently handled.

He said: “NCDC and FGN need to shift focus urgently to Kano, which possibly may become Nigeria’s next Covid-19 ground zero and investigate the spate of unexplained deaths.

“I had earlier warned that not responding robustly now, will in the longer term, cost Nigeria more financially, materially, morally and certainly, in terms of human casualties.”

According to him, “when COVID-19 hits Nigeria fully, the challenge and national mobilization needed to respond adequately will require the replication of another civil war situation capacity,” warning that,

“We are gradually gravitating to that moment of shock.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

