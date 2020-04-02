COVID-19: Fleeing nurse of Benue index case apprehended, isolated

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

The young nurse who took part in the treatment of the Benue Coronavirus index case in Makurdi, names withheld, who earlier allegedly fled from the town after the status of the index case was made public, has been apprehended and placed on isolation.

Benue State Deputy Governor and the chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Mr Benson Abounu had a few days ago disclosed that his surveillance team was in searching for the nurse.

Mr Abounu, while addressing Local Government Council chairmen and traditional rulers in Makurdi explained that nurse fled from her residence after being stigmatized by her landlord.

Also read:

The Deputy Governor said “the young nurse took part in the treatment of the index case and when the news of the development got to her landlord she was stigmatized.

“Out of fear she ran from her house to her village in Ushongo. We sent our surveillance team to the village to search for her and bring her back to Makurdi for the test. She was said to have left her village but we are searching for her. She may not be positive but she has to be tested to confirm her status.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered from a member of the state surveillance team who spoke on condition of anonymity that the Caretaker Chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area, Mr Bemseer Agugu yesterday traced the nurse and brought her back to Makurdi for isolation with other staff of the hospital that initially treated the index case.

“She initially fled Makurdi but she was traced and brought back to town by the Caretaker Chairman of Ushongo LGA, Mr Bemseer Agugu and as I speak with you she is in self-isolation with other staff of the hospital where the index case received treatment in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, directive,” he said.

Van]guard

Kindly Share This Story: