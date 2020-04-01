COVID-19: Fintiri signs restriction order into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to enforce the restriction of movement to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, disclosed this in a statement in Yola.

The governor had ordered a 14-day lockdown of the state with effect from Tuesday midnight.

Fintiri said the law was aimed at giving legal teeth to the lockdown and other measures taken to contain the deadly disease.

“The restriction order, codenamed ‘Health Protection (Coronavirus) Restriction Adamawa State Regulations 2020 Order’, is with effect from midnight of Tuesday, 31st March 2020,” he said.

The governor said the restriction order prevents any person from going out without genuine reason such as demand for food and water.

Others, he said, included seeking medical assistance, providing care and assistance to a vulnerable person, donating blood or for the purpose of work, which were all classified as essential services.

Fintiri added: “Therefore, the list of reasonable excuses set out in the restriction order is non-exhaustive.

“The government expects citizens to exercise caution when considering any undertaking outside those exceptions specifically allowed, as they may have to justify that to the police or other law enforcement agencies and the courts.

“Under the regulation, the police or law enforcement officers may use reasonable force if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a person is, or may be infected or contaminated with the Coronavirus and there is a risk that the person may infect others.

“The main purpose of the order is for protection of citizens and the furtherance of public safety which is the fulcrum of any responsible government.

“It is an offence under the restriction order for a person to provide false or misleading information, or to obstruct any person lawfully enforcing its provisions, without reasonable excuse.” (NAN)

Vanguard

