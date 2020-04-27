COVID-19: FG worries over rise in positive cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Blames rise on non-compliant of lockdown orders, treatment in unapproved health facilities, others

Agrees to increase Hazard allowance, insurance for health workers

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Government yesterday expressed worry over the increasing cases of COVID-19 positives in the country, blaming the rise on non-compliant of lockdown orders, unauthorised treatment of COVID-19 persons in private homes and unaccredited health facilities among others.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora said evidence of community transmission in the country was due to a large extent lack of complaints and other non-medical interventions, presumptive source, and unauthorised treatments of highly contagious disease in homes and unaccredited health facilities with the risks of infecting their families, other patients, visitors and health workers.

He said: “These factors necessitate the ongoing active case-finding strategy with a house to house and cluster testing which has contributed to an increasing number of tests. We have now activated two laboratories in the COVID-19 network, one at the Usman Dan Fodio, University Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, bringing the total number of laboratories to 15.

ALSO READ:

Stating that all states have been supplied with medical consumables to support preparedness and response activities, he explained that the Federal Government through the Ministry of health will be deploying a high powered delegation to Kano about the number of persons tested in Kano as well as the recent spike of the number of deaths reported in the state.

“There are concerns about the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kano state including the members of the state emergency operation centre along with reported spike on the number of deaths over the weekend. The Federal government through the ministry of health will be deploying a high powered delegation to the state to probe the COVID 19 response along with the spike on the number of deaths and ask questions about the recent deaths reported.

“The federal government will work with the state to improve the response of COVID 19 in the state. The members of the response team in the state and the governor will brief the team tomorrow (today).”

He further announced plans to set up an emergency ambulance system to facilitate response to critical persons that require urgent assistance from NCDC.

Speaking further on the agreement signed by Federal government the different associations and unions in the health sector, he said the government has agreed to shelve the payment of the existing hazard allowance of N5000 to replace it with a special COVID-19 hazard allowance of 50 per cent of the consolidated basic salary and to be paid to all health workers in the federal government teaching hospitals and federal medical centres for the first three months.

“Also 40 per cent of Consolidated Basic Salary would be paid as a special COVID-19 hazard allowance and inducement allowance to healthcare workers at special non-public hospitals and clinics in the federal ministries, departments and Agencies for the same three months period.

Twenty per cent of the Consolidated Basic salary will be paid as special risk allowance additionally on special; COVD19 hazard and inducement allowance to all health workers directly managing COVID-19 at the infectious disease hospitals isolation and treatment centres.

Ten per cent of the Consolidated Basic Salary would be paid to non –core medical professionals working in the health sector and operating at aforementioned hospitals/clinics as a special allowance for the COVID19 period – three months first instance. Among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: