COVID-19: FG reduces price of NPK fertilizer for farmers

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Badaru, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has reduced the price of NPK fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 per 50kg bag.

Badaru, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), told journalists in Dutse that the gesture was part of palliatives introduced by the federal government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the farmers and other end-users.

He said: “As part of measures introduced by Mr. President to provide relief to Nigerian farmers on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The price of NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer is now N5,000 from N5,500 per 50 kg bag.”

He promised that sufficient quantity of the fertilizer would be made available in time for the wet season farming despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the foregoing, we reassure farmers that all necessary preparations for the successful implementation of Mr. President’s PFI are very much underway.

“Sufficient volume of the fertilizer will be made available in time to meet the needs of Nigerian farmers for the wet season farming, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which we are hopeful will come to an end soon,” the governor added.

He disclosed that the PFI had also concluded plans for the production of Compound Blends of NPK 20. 10.10 fertilizer.

According to him, the Compound Blend appropriately suits the North-East market because the output has a uniform colour which cannot be weaponized. (NAN)

